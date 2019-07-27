WWE Champion Kofi Kingston spoke to GameSpot.com about his journey in WWE since attaining championship status by winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania this past April. Over one hundred days have passed since walking out of New York victorious and Kingston says he feels 'blessed' to have continued his championship reign in WWE.

"It feels like a really weird time warp," Kingston said. "WrestleMania feels like it was a really long time ago but it also feels like it was just yesterday. Blessed. Hashtag blessed. It was unreal. That's the kind of moment that you strive to have as a WWE superstar. When I was a kid, this is all I wanted to do. It was always my dream when I was doing what I wasn't supposed to be doing by wrestling other kids in the neighborhood."

Kingston added that being a WWE Champion creates a much more hectic schedule but the gold is worth the business. Kingston also mentioned that he, along with New Day partners Big E and Xavier Woods, is feeling the best he's ever felt as faction all holds some form of championship title.

"[The schedule] has gotten a lot crazier," Kingston said. "And the term I use is 'being busy in the best way possible'. This is what we wanted. I take a lot of pride being a beacon of hope for people who haven't achieved what they wanted to achieve even though they've had to wait a very long time to do it. Woods and [Big] E as well same thing, we take a lot of pride. Cause it's not just me, even though I'm holding the championship title, doesn't mean it's just me. This title is for all of us. But now that woods [and Big E] have won the Tag Team Championships, we're all tripping in gold...it's the greatest thing in the world. We are all champions..."

Speaking on who he'd like to eventually defend his title against, Kingston named current Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura as a superstar he'd want to face off against. Kingston also targeted some of the current NXT talent as future options saying they have as much as talent as main roster wrestlers do.

"There's a lot of people," Kingston said. "There's so much talent on the roster. Shinsuke [Nakamura] just won the Intercontinental Championship, there's a guy I would love to go against. There's a lot of talent down there in NXT. I say down there but not down there cause a lot of them are as good as, if not better, than some of people on the main roster too. My goal is to be the best champion possible and to do that I have to go against the best. The quote I've been loving is, 'At the top of one mountain is the bottom of another mountain.' As arduous as this journey has been, waiting eleven years to hold this championship, to have this interview at ComicCon, it's just the beginning."

Kofi Kingston recently reignited a feud against longtime rival Randy Orton this past weekend on SmackDown. Kingston is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Orton at WWE SummerSlam on August 11th in Toronto.

