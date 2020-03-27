As many expected, the coronavirus pandemic has wrecked havoc on the WrestleMania card. As previously reported, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Dana Brooke, The Miz, Jerry Lawler, Murphy and Paige have either been pulled or have chosen not to travel or wrestle due to the pandemic.

Wrestling Inc. has also learned that Cesaro and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka are also out of action at the moment.

At one point, Asuka was slated to team with Kairi Sane to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Beth Phoenix and Natalya. Those plans were apparently changed, as WWE had been teasing Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross facing Asuka & Sane.

It's not known if Asuka and Cesaro haven't been cleared, or if they are choosing not to wrestle right now.

It should be noted that while some WWE stars have been sick and / or quarantined, as of Thursday, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that they were told that nobody in the company has tested positive for coronavirus.