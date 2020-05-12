Former WWE star Lio Rush announced that he's selling some of his old ring gear.

He tweeted earlier, "Going to start posting which worn in-ring #wrestling memorabilia I'm selling here shortly. Stay tuned and tell a friend. Have some pretty cool stuff."

Lio Rush was one of several WWE wrestlers to be released during March. As noted, Rush revealed in an interview with Forbes, that he found out about his release from reading online and then confirmed it by calling Head of Talent Relations.

Yesterday, Lio Rush released his first studio album called "Ever After."

Below you can see some of the things that he's selling: