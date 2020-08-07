Former Hugo Savinovich claimed in a recent Facebook video that WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was a "real life mercenary" that was contracted to do "dirty jobs" for mafia groups when he was younger. Savinovich posted another Facebook video to "clarify" his comments about Kross' alleged past working with mafia groups.

"We have to be very careful because this could be called 'lost translation'. And it has to do with mostly people that don't really do a good job translating what I said in Spanish and also don't know wrestling," Savinovich stated. "They don't know the wrestling language. Storytelling. This is it. I love Kevin or Karrion Kross, Scarlett, I did play-by-play with them in AAA, there's so much passion on them, and Konnan the main creative, with Dorian the owner of AAA, I let them know from the beginning what I think about them.

"I love them [Scarlett and Karrion]! I like to use Lucha Libre Online to build more on the characters and you have to be very careful to understand what I'm doing. So I was speaking about the deepness of this brutal force, this killing machine and I was using his past, present and future to talk about what he had done. So before you write any stupidity about what you think Hugo said, before you go crazy with wrong translations of what Hugo said about a hitman, or mafia, what crap is that! That's non senseless!"

Savinovich claimed that he was speaking metaphorically and not literally, and he said that his comments were taken out of context. He said that Kross' look is that of a killing machine and is something that he feels wrestling promotions are not capitalizing on. He also said he was citing a YouTube video (seen above) in which Kross presents himself as a dangerous character.

"I was talking about scenery, a killing machine, a man dangerous in real life," Savinovich noted. "Now, let's not make a mistake about! You know, Kevin or Karrion Kross, he's a deadly machine in real life, he could hurt you and I address that because you have to go into the deepness of his character and I personally don't think wrestling companies are doing a good job storytelling or creatively.

"It was out of context, people for big companies are paying people to check me out. The problem is that those people are not doing a good translation job and they obviously don't understand wrestling. They are doing a horrible job and know nothing about wrestling. This is based on what I went on to create a more deadly characterization of Killer Kross and this goes back to 'Killer Kross An Introduction To The Tollman'. If you would have done any little research, you would see here Kevin or Karrion Kross telling a story of a dangerous man in the court."

Savinovich reiterated his point of Kross and Scarlett being immensely talented and his hope that WWE does not ruin their creative direction. Savinovich said at the end that he has spoken with Kross and that any misunderstanding between them has been resolved.

"And Karrion Kross with Scarlett are that item that we have been needing for a long time and I just hope that WWE doesn't destroy them because they are very good," Savinovich said. "But I do so that I do storytelling by doing deep on what Superstars have done because that tells a story. But let's not forget, look at his height, look at his training skills, this guy is a killing machine, don't be wrong! We don't fear monsters. Any company can control Lucha Libre Orline or Hugo Savinovich. We are not afraid of monsters. I fear no man and I fear no monster.

"I spoke with Kevin, I spoke to Karrion Kross and we are good, he understands that we do storytelling to show a character with the capacity to antiquate and that's all that matters".

William Beltrán contributed to this article.