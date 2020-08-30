It seems like Brie Bella predicted Seth Rollins' Monday Night Messiah gimmick way back in 2015. The latest WWE The Day Of special covers Seth Rollins getting ready for his match against John Cena at SummerSlam 2015. Rollins, the WWE Champion at the time, was preparing to face U.S. Champion John Cena in a Winner Takes All match for both championships.

The documentary features a backstage interaction between Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Brie Bella. While marveling at his infamous white and gold ring attire, Becky says Rollins looks "as slick as a biscuit" and goes onto compare her future fiancé to Ric Flair.

Rollins then explains his mindset behind the attire, saying that he was going for an "innocent and pure" look.

While disagreeing with Rollins, Brie says, "I don't know about that [pure and innocent look]. But, your gear looks awesome, you look like their [the fans'] messiah."

Rollins proceeds to thank Brie for the compliment, "I do kinda have the Jesus vibe going. Alright, I'll take it, I'll accept it."

Interestingly, Rollins has tweeted the portion of the documentary, stating that Brie "was on to something" more than five years ago.

Meanwhile, Rollins will team up with Murphy to face Rey Mysterio and Dominik tonight at WWE Payback.