Sasha Banks has only just begun her run as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but The Boss is already looking at potential dream match-ups.

Speaking to BT Sport, Banks revealed she wants to mix it up with the NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray.

"So, Kay Lee Ray, I got a private jet sweetie, I'm making millions. I don't mind flying over there," Banks said. "Or we can meet halfway. I can buy an island. I'm that rich. I don't mind snatching that [NXT UK Women's Title] from her, because that's a nice little dream match of mine."

While Banks is just now getting familiar with a lengthy singles title run, that concept is no stranger to Kay Lee Ray. Ray won the NXT UK Women's Title at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff back in August 2019, and has embarked on a 441-day and counting reign since then. As of this writing, Ray has the longest active women's title reign across all of WWE.

Many dream matches are usually just wishful thinking, but there is precedence to believe a Banks vs. Ray contest could come about. Earlier this year, Banks made her way to the yellow brand alongside then-partner Bayley to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Border woes due to pandemic precautions are always a concern, but a British-based AEW talent recently made his way back into the United States. It might not happen soon, but there is reason to believe this dream match could become reality.