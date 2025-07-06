10 AEW Women's Rivalries Fans Will Never Forget

For all of the love and praise AEW gets for its match quality, its attention to the small details, and priding itself on being a professional wrestling company that isn't bothered about "sports entertainment," there is one area of AEW that everyone has at one point out as its biggest weakness; its women's division.

Some people have put it down Tony Khan's influences as a booker being the likes of ECW, early ROH, and the recent 2010s golden age of NJPW, all of which are male dominated. Others have cited the severe lack of TV time the women get compared to the men, and then there's a few who simply believe that Khan doesn't really care. That last point couldn't be any further from the truth considering that in the six years of AEW's existence, the women's division have managed to produce some of the most compelling feuds in company history.

With All In Texas approaching, we thought it would be fun to give the AEW women's division its well overdue flowers and highlight some of the feuds and rivalries that will go down in history as some of the company's best, or most important, for a variety of reasons. So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey through the history books of AEW, where we celebrate 10 of the most memorable feuds from the female side of AEW, matches and rivalries that will live long in the memory, and why they are integral to the success of AEW as a company.