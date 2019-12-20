WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch may be happening at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The plan for recent happenings between Asuka and Lynch was to lead to a singles match, for Lynch's title, presumably at the Rumble. RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman made the call several months ago to build to Asuka vs. Lynch for early 2020, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It's believed that Asuka vs. Lynch will take place at the Rumble as this will be the one-year anniversary of the 2019 Rumble match that saw Asuka retain the SmackDown Women's Title over Lynch, clean by submission with the Asuka Lock. That match was done to lead to an Asuka title challenge to Lynch after Lynch's WrestleMania 35 main event win, but the program was changed and forgotten by the time WrestleMania was over. Heyman later made the decision to build the feud once again.

The 2020 Royal Rumble takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Stay tuned for updates on plans for the big event.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

