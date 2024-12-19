2024 Moments That Sent WWE Fans Into An Uproar

2024 has, once again, been a landmark year for WWE. The company has reached a level of popularity the likes of which they haven't seen in over two decades, they have made more money than some people will make in 100 lifetimes, and considering the move to Netflix is right around the corner, things are only going to get stronger for World Wrestling Entertainment.

However, this is the professional wrestling business, so not everything is going to go according to plan. Some talent has been severely underused, others have put their whole feet in their mouths with comments they've made, and one booking decision received so much backlash that it turned one of the nicest guys in Hollywood into a raving lunatic. All of that and much more will be covered in this list of the moments in 2024 that sent WWE fans into uproar, but first, a quick disclaimer to discuss the very big elephant in the room.

Honestly, everything to do with Vince McMahon in 2024 has been so utterly horrendous that he could fill this entire list by himself, and still have enough egregious activity in his back pocket to fill up an entirely new list. The Janel Grant lawsuit is far and away the biggest wrestling news story in years, and the potential consequences of that suit could very well be felt for years to come, meaning that it absolutely deserves to be mentioned. With that said, this will be a Vince McMahon-free list, as a lot of his deplorable actions that have been reported came after he was forced out of WWE, and off of the TKO Board of Directors, which happened the day after Grant's suit became public knowledge.

If you want, you can call McMahon the "Unhonorable Winner" of this list for everything that has been linked to him in the past 12 months, with these nine entries being the best of the rest.