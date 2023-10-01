Every Wrestler Who Was Just Fired By WWE

Mass releases in WWE have come about all too often in recent years for a variety of reasons. From cuts related to the pandemic, to additional budgetary reductions, and most recently, following the merger with UFC to form TKO Holdings, it's never fun to hear of a long list of talents being shown the door. And while many of the names let go will find new life in wrestling, either on the independent circuit or with a larger promotion, some may not and this can very well be the end of the road.

Some of those let go didn't come as a surprise at all, having either rarely been seen on television of late or simply run out of opportunities to make an impact. Other names released were met with disappointment from fans who had hoped for bigger things in WWE for some of their favorites. A few names that hit the news wire made people take a step back in disbelief. And in at least one case, a series of controversial instances surely played a hand in the decision to let the talent go.

From a Triple Crown Champion in Dolph Ziggler, to a small group of lesser-known "NXT" prospects, the stories behind those affected from the releases of a little over a week ago are worth revisiting, both for a look back and perhaps for a hint at what might be in store for these talents in the future. So let's take a look at the complete list of talents let go by WWE most recently.